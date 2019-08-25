As W.R. Berkley (WRB) Shares Rose, Markston International Lowered Position; Keycorp (KEY) Position Maintained by Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc

Markston International Llc decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 16.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc sold 10,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 52,956 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.49M, down from 63,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.93% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $71.3. About 429,767 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 19/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Senior Executive Appointments; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Buys New 2.3% Position in Vista Outdoor

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 48.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 26,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 81,600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, up from 55,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.56% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $15.98. About 8.86M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Net $418M; 02/05/2018 – KeyBank Ranked #35 of “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” by DiversityInc; 29/05/2018 – KBR Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $952 MLN VS $929 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 30/05/2018 – Codexis Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP – QTRLY NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS $54 MLN VS $58 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/03/2018 Bruce Murphy, Keycorp’s Head Of Corporate Responsibility, To Retire In 2018; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63B and $853.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American International Group (NYSE:AIG) by 18,809 shares to 285,403 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2,752 shares in the quarter, for a total of 353,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP).

Analysts await W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 13.33% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.75 per share. WRB’s profit will be $119.06M for 27.42 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Berkley Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.73% negative EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co./The (NYSE:DIS) by 5,300 shares to 5,400 shares, valued at $600,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ladder Capital Corp. (NYSE:LADR) by 82,480 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 137,520 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).