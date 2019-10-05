As W R Berkley (WRB) Share Price Rose, Leavell Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $369,468; As Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Arosa Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding

Arosa Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) by 85.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arosa Capital Management Lp bought 234,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 509,625 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.70 million, up from 275,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arosa Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 6.16M shares traded. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 22/05/2018 – UGI ENERGY SERVICES – NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT WILL TRANSPORT GAS FROM ACREAGE BEING PRODUCED BY CABOT OIL & GAS CORPORATION; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Profit Rises 11%; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q EPS 26c; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 11/05/2018 – Citadel Adds Cabot Oil, Exits MSC Industrial, Cuts Comcast: 13F; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – REAFFIRMED FULL-YEAR CAPITAL BUDGET OF $950 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CABOT CLOSED ON CERTAIN REMAINING EAGLE FORD SHALE PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – KKR & Co: Closed on Acquisition of Cabot Oil Eagle Ford Assets for $765M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Net $117.2M

Leavell Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W R Berkley (WRB) by 49.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leavell Investment Management Inc bought 5,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 16,796 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12 million, up from 11,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W R Berkley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Lazydays Holdings; 23/04/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Nominates Leigh Ann Pusey to Stand for Election as New Director; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 15/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on April 24, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold COG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 386.33 million shares or 4.46% less from 404.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $622,550 activity. DELANEY PETER B bought $173,524 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 7,500 shares valued at $122,303 was made by BEST RHYS J on Thursday, August 15.

Arosa Capital Management Lp, which manages about $456.37 million and $633.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kirby Corp (NYSE:KEX) by 114,041 shares to 55,959 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workhorse Group Inc by 178,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.85M shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Call) (XOP).