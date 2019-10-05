As W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Valuation Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Raised Position; As Fiserv (FISV) Stock Price Rose, Transamerica Financial Advisors Lifted Its Stake

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.21B market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $72.41. About 444,019 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 31383.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc bought 3,766 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 3,778 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $345,000, up from 12 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $105.7. About 2.98 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Rev $1.44B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold FISV shares while 308 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 396.87 million shares or 3.10% more from 384.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 60 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Salem Investment Counselors Inc has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Pcj Investment Counsel holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 20,000 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group Ltd Co, a Nebraska-based fund reported 25,167 shares. Amer Savings Bank invested in 63,223 shares or 1.82% of the stock. Howland Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 14,004 shares. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 33,731 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 64,437 shares. Nuwave Invest Management Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 121 shares in its portfolio. Evergreen Limited Liability, Washington-based fund reported 2,431 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Co invested in 553,100 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 9,083 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Next Gru invested in 0.02% or 2,128 shares. Shell Asset Management Com holds 157,414 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. John G Ullman Incorporated invested in 0.08% or 4,800 shares.

