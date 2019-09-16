As W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Stock Price Rose, Holder Corbyn Investment Management Has Increased Position; As Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Crosslink Capital Decreased Stake

Crosslink Capital Inc decreased its stake in Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crosslink Capital Inc sold 6,160 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.11% . The hedge fund held 198,300 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.36M, down from 204,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc who had been investing in Euronet Worldwide for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $143.73. About 748,980 shares traded or 74.58% up from the average. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has risen 70.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EEFT News: 07/05/2018 – EURONET BUYS EASYCASH, EXPANDS PRESENCE IN IRELAND; 19/04/2018 – DJ Euronet Worldwide Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EEFT); 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q EPS 49c; 25/04/2018 – EURONET BUYS INNOVA TAX FREE GROUP, EXPANDS MERCHANT ACQUIRING; 07/05/2018 – EURONET WORLDWIDE INC – ULSTER BANK TO CONTINUE TO OPERATE ITS OWN BRAND ESTATE OF ATMS; 24/04/2018 – EURONET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.32, EST. $1.25; 24/04/2018 – EURONET 1Q ADJ CASH EPS 73C, EST. 73C; 21/03/2018 – Euronet Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Euronet Worldwide 1Q Adj EPS 73c; 10/04/2018 – EURONET INDIA TO POWER YES BANK’S CORE PAYMENT INFRASTRUCTURE

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company's stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.99. About 443,730 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares to 299,388 shares, valued at $25.94M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11,942 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,902 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold EEFT shares while 126 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 46.76 million shares or 35.44% less from 72.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance reported 101,808 shares stake. 2.38 million are owned by Blackrock. Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.04% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.03% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Ltd reported 1.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Assetmark holds 0% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) or 166 shares. Brinker Cap reported 10,025 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) for 4,235 shares. Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0.01% in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT). Los Angeles Management & Equity Research invested in 0.05% or 52,101 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors owns 3,270 shares. Group reported 1,222 shares. Parkside Finance Natl Bank has 133 shares. First American Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 2,781 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie Fin holds 0.02% or 39,968 shares.

Analysts await Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.74 earnings per share, up 31.10% or $0.65 from last year’s $2.09 per share. EEFT’s profit will be $149.29M for 13.11 P/E if the $2.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Euronet Worldwide, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 72.33% EPS growth.