As W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Share Value Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Raised Position by $1.46 Million; Turquoise Hill Res LTD (TRQ) Share Value Declined While Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD Has Boosted Its Position

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd increased its stake in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (TRQ) by 9.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd bought 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 59.42% . The hedge fund held 20.41 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.37M, up from 18.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd who had been investing in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $946.68M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $0.4668. About 3.39M shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) has declined 78.82% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces financial results and review of operations for 2017; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence; 17/04/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL:OYU TOLGOI TO PRODUCE 240K-280K OZ GOLD IN ’18; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – CAPEX FOR 2018 ON A CASH-BASIS ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.1 BLN TO $1.2 BLN FOR UNDERGROUND DEVELOPMENT; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL 4Q EPS 3.0C, EST. 0.3C; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – DISCUSSIONS WITH RIO TINTO HAVE BEEN “CONSTRUCTIVE AND ARE ONGOING”; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Rev $939.8M; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 EPS 9c

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53 million, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $71.83. About 99,873 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 23/04/2018 – DJ W R Berkley Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WRB); 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Net $166.4M; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP QTRLY COMBINED RATIO WAS 94.6%; 19/03/2018 – Fitch Rates W. R. Berkley’s Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO) by 11,942 shares to 121,902 shares, valued at $4.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,583 shares, and cut its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (NASDAQ:LKQ).

More notable recent W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Has W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 112% – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “These Fundamentals Make W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Truly Worth Looking At – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) Have A Place In Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Key Group Holdings Cayman Ltd, which manages about $1.99B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Domtar Corp (NYSE:UFS) by 356,568 shares to 146,374 shares, valued at $6.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Parsley Energy Inc (Call) (NYSE:PE) by 5.09 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00M shares, and cut its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (NYSE:HLX).

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “TRQ INVESTOR ALERT: Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in Turquoise Hill (TRQ) to the Firm’s Investigation of Possible Disclosure Violations – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill announces 2019 financial guidance and provides underground development update – GlobeNewswire” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Rio Tinto’s Mongolia project to take longer, cost more than expected – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Turquoise Hill set to pop after strong Q1 at Oyu Tolgoi – Seeking Alpha” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Turquiose Hill Resources Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.