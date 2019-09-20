As W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) Market Valuation Rose, Corbyn Investment Management Has Boosted Position by $1.46 Million; As International Speedway (ISCA) Shares Rose, Shareholder Paradice Investment Management Has Lowered Its Stake

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) (WRB) by 48.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 22,509 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.10% . The institutional investor held 68,682 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.53M, up from 46,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in W. R. Berkley Corp. (Wrb) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $71.73. About 846,126 shares traded or 38.89% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 40.90% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.90% the S&P500.

Paradice Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 36.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradice Investment Management Llc sold 632,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.22 million, down from 1.73 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradice Investment Management Llc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $44.94. About 290,284 shares traded or 115.88% up from the average. International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) has risen 5.82% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Rev $680M-$695M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q EPS $3.83; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY CORP ISCA.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 8 PCT; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY RAISES DIV TO 47C/SHR FROM 43C, BDVD EST. 45C; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 23/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38B and $283.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emcor Group (Eme) (NYSE:EME) by 5,723 shares to 141,583 shares, valued at $12.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 6,059 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,388 shares, and cut its stake in Zayo Group Holdings (Zayo) (NYSE:ZAYO).

Analysts await International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $0.34 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.26 per share. ISCA’s profit will be $14.78M for 33.04 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by International Speedway Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

