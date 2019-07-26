As W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Shares Rose, Fiduciary Management Has Decreased Stake; As Williams Cos Del (WMB) Stock Rose, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Lowered by $374,192 Its Holding

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 31.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust sold 13,364 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,530 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $848,000, down from 42,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.56% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 19.18 million shares traded or 192.22% up from the average. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has risen 1.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 17/05/2018 – WMB CFO: ROLL-UP TO MAKE TAXES SIGNIFICANTLY LESS AFTER 2024; 20/04/2018 – N.Y. denies water permit to Williams Northeast Supply pipeline; 16/03/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – TRANSCO WILL MAKE ITS INITIAL FILING FOR ITS NEXT RATE CASE LATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – Williams Partners’ Transco Initiates Private Debt Issuance; 17/05/2018 – WMB COO SEES POSSIBILITY OF 20 BCF FLOWING ON TRANSCO BY 2020; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 16/03/2018 – Williams, Williams Partners See No Impact on Guidance for Dividends; 17/05/2018 – WMB SAYS TEXAS PIPE TO BE 500 MILES LONG, TO SERVE LNG MARKET

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 20,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.26M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $106.82M, down from 1.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $70.34. About 585,295 shares traded or 2.13% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 04/04/2018 – Berkley One Launches in Arizona & Colorado and Adds New Travel Product; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS W.R. BERKLEY SHELF RATING; RATES SUB Baa3(HYB); 19/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to W. R. Berkley Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 24/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP – NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN IN INSURANCE SEGMENT GREW BY 3.3% IN QUARTER; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS)

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) by 835,656 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $65.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Corp by 295,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.75 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust, which manages about $296.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 9,724 shares to 187,006 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,295 shares, and has risen its stake in Fiduciary Claymore Engry I (Prn) (FMO).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $273,275 activity.

Analysts await The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.23 earnings per share, up 35.29% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.17 per share. WMB’s profit will be $278.71 million for 27.30 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The Williams Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cna Fincl holds 0.1% or 17,070 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 43,792 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur reported 0.08% stake. Rmb Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Moors & Cabot stated it has 481,394 shares. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3.97 million shares or 4.46% of their US portfolio. Advsrs Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 467,221 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). California Public Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.07% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc Oh has invested 0.02% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Mirae Asset reported 2.44 million shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 0.38% stake. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Com stated it has 0.1% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 0.01% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) or 16,851 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs invested in 0.01% or 56,826 shares.