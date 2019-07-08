As W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) Share Value Rose, Wallington Asset Management Increased Position by $399,840; Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) Stock Rose While Motley Fool Wealth Management Has Raised Position

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutio (BR) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc bought 26,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,413 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.15 million, up from 138,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 115,470 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 10/04/2018 – SIDUS:TOLD THAT ACTG TOLD BROADRIDGE IT’S CANCELLING JUNE 7 MTG; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q REV. $1.07B, EST. $1.02B; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge to Participate in the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 31/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Broadridge Financial Solutions, Pacific Ethanol, MAG Silver, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V, Camping Wor; 18/04/2018 – New Investor Communications Technology Portal Announced by Broadridge; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS ACTIVEPATH, FURTHER ENHANCES PLATFORM TO HELP; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.365 Per Share

Wallington Asset Management Llc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc bought 4,760 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,040 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.22 million, up from 92,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $67.2. About 96,601 shares traded. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corporation Announces Pricing of $175 Million of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058; 25/04/2018 – W. R. BERKLEY CORP WRB.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in M III Acquisition; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q Rev $1.89B; 24/04/2018 – WR Berkley 1Q EPS $1.30; 24/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of W.R. Berkley Corporation and Its Subsidiaries; 15/05/2018 – Berkley WR Corp. Exits Position in Global Partner Acquisition; 19/03/2018 – W. R. Berkley Corp Announces Pricing of $175M of 5.70% Subordinated Debentures Due 2058

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World owns 0.02% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 28,757 shares. Assetmark reported 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). First Commercial Bank Of Omaha invested in 0.47% or 66,818 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Sg Americas Secs holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 56,304 shares. Commerce Natl Bank accumulated 16,275 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 146,282 were accumulated by Natixis. 370,187 are owned by Apg Asset Mgmt Nv. 1,600 are owned by Arcadia Investment Corporation Mi. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.42% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 21,900 shares. Aureus Asset Management Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). West Oak Cap Limited Co holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 800 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt Incorporated has 52,143 shares for 1.5% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset Ltd Liability Co has 39,098 shares for 2.14% of their portfolio.

Motley Fool Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $130.00M and $1.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 35,046 shares to 85,518 shares, valued at $7.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 16,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,779 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 34,322 shares to 35,514 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

