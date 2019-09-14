As W.P. Carey (WPC) Stock Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Has Lifted Stake by $425,655; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Share Price Rose

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in W.P. Carey Inc. (WPC) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 5,255 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The hedge fund held 77,701 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.31M, up from 72,446 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in W.P. Carey Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $86.38. About 652,853 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR, EST. $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management decreased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 4.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management sold 1,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 31,407 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.33 billion, down from 32,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $143.67. About 2.06M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY SOLD COMPLETELY OUT OF IBM:CNBC; 08/05/2018 – CryptoCoin: ANZ & IBM Develop Blockchain Insurance Solution; 22/03/2018 – Apple, Google, IBM CEOs Head to China With Trade War Brewing; 11/04/2018 – NGINX Brings Advanced Load Balancing for Kubernetes to IBM Cloud Private; 23/05/2018 – Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Outlook to 2022 – Accenture, ADP, IBM, lnfosys, and Randstad are Leading the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 12/03/2018 – Buying IBM, Amazon, Selling DowDuPont, AT&T — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part; 20/03/2018 – IBM Backs 2018 Adj EPS $13.80

R-M Sincerbeaux Capital Management, which manages about $144.73 million and $122.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan N V (NASDAQ:MYL) by 1,500 shares to 94,800 shares, valued at $1.80B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.