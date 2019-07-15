As W P Carey (WPC) Stock Rose, Kbc Group Nv Raised Its Position; Cerner (CERN) Holder Amica Retiree Medical Trust Boosted Position

Kbc Group Nv increased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 579.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kbc Group Nv bought 11,678 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07M, up from 2,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kbc Group Nv who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $84.95. About 508,682 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR

Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its stake in Cerner Corporation (CERN) by 268.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought 5,339 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,331 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $419,000, up from 1,992 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust who had been investing in Cerner Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $75.79. About 789,456 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 16.22% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner HealtheIntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – REPURCHASE WILL BE FUNDED FROM WORKING CAPITAL; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/04/2018 – Illinois Rural Community Care Organization Selects Cerner Healthelntent to Help Manage Medicare Claims for ACO; 23/05/2018 – FierceHealth: Exclusive update on @UIHealth fight between @Cerner and Epic. Epic CEO Judy Faulkner says total costs for #EHR; 02/05/2018 – Cerner: Mixed Results, Revised Outlook Reflect Delay of Large Contract, Less Predictable End Market; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration; 21/05/2018 – Columbus Regional Healthcare System Selects Cerner Integrated EHR to Support Improved Patient Care; 30/03/2018 – More Than 20 Cerner Executives Earn Board Certification in Health Care Management; 17/05/2018 – Lindsay Wise: BREAKING Cerner finally has Uncle Sam’s signature on its multibillion-dollar no-bid contract to update the

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $608,130 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold CERN shares while 176 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 256.27 million shares or 0.86% more from 254.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability invested in 0.03% or 704,425 shares. Mackenzie Fincl accumulated 2.07 million shares. Kwmg Lc has 0.02% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 1,261 shares. Arrow Finance holds 0.08% or 6,010 shares in its portfolio. Trust Department Mb Fin Bancorporation N A invested in 86,985 shares. Riverhead Management Ltd Liability, a Delaware-based fund reported 56,751 shares. Missouri-based Duncker Streett has invested 0.02% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Kornitzer Capital Mgmt Inc Ks reported 29,565 shares. Bokf Na reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gp Ltd Liability Company holds 0.09% or 7,670 shares in its portfolio. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.05% or 309,339 shares. San Francisco Sentry Grp (Ca) owns 53 shares. Perkins Coie Tru Co has invested 0.01% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc accumulated 1.14M shares. Captrust Advisors has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN).

