As W P Carey (WPC) Stock Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Centurylink (CTL)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 31.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 32,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 135,687 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63 million, up from 103,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.66% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 12.71 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51 million, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $87.51. About 994,583 shares traded or 19.31% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 24/04/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Cross Country Healthcare, Tribune Media, W.P. Carey, Advanced Drainage, Ambac Financial; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600. Dev Indraneel bought $587,500 worth of stock or 50,000 shares. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, March 6. Chilton Kevin P. had bought 2,000 shares worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. The insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 3,550 shares to 205,845 shares, valued at $22.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3,988 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 252,955 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Stocks the World’s Best Investors Are Buying Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) CEO Jeff Storey on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Wall Street Weighs In On CenturyLink’s Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Inv Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 22,298 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Management accumulated 0.13% or 33,154 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 211,318 shares. Bb&T holds 0% or 14,972 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Apriem Advsr holds 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 10,105 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has invested 0.05% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ima Wealth owns 0.01% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1,791 shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 86,677 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 16,004 shares. 79,277 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Riggs Asset Managment stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Victory Cap reported 0% stake. Miller Howard has 0.18% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 558,691 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3.29M shares.

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What To Know Before Buying W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 09, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Successful Crisis Investing (With Dividends!) – Investorplace.com” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey: Don’t Chase The Stock Price – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl & Gaynor stated it has 0.06% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 2.18M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Highvista Strategies Llc stated it has 3,100 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 4,600 shares stake. Whittier Tru reported 0% stake. Arizona State Retirement Sys, Arizona-based fund reported 36,638 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada stated it has 0.04% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Asset One Ltd reported 482,150 shares. Tompkins Finance owns 0.01% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 405 shares. Raymond James Associates has 121,680 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Vanguard has invested 0.07% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 3,457 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 297,698 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mngmt stated it has 22,600 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Capital Planning Advsrs Lc has 0.12% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).