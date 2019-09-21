As W. P. Carey (WPC) Share Price Rose, Holder Rock Point Advisors Has Trimmed Holding; As Eaton Plc Shs Isin (ETN) Market Valuation Rose, Sandhill Capital Partners Has Trimmed Its Stake by $5.89 Million

Rock Point Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W. P. Carey (WPC) by 51.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Point Advisors Llc sold 43,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 41,805 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 85,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Point Advisors Llc who had been investing in W. P. Carey for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.42M shares traded or 81.79% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin (ETN) by 37.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc sold 70,947 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 118,336 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.86M, down from 189,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corporation Plc Shs Isin for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $83.57. About 3.04 million shares traded or 25.56% up from the average. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Anchor Bolt Adds Eaton Corp, Exits Timken: 13F; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS; 25/04/2018 – Global LED Industrial Lighting Market 2018-2022 with CREE, Dialight, Eaton & General Electric Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS ITS BUSINESS ACCOUNTS FOR ‘LESS THAN A THIRD’ OF VOLUME OF OUTPUT FROM MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PLANT IN EATON RAPIDS, MICHIGAN; 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold ETN shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citigroup Inc owns 808,473 shares. The Tennessee-based Laffer has invested 0% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Principal Grp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Prudential Public Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 11,600 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability owns 229 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 5,384 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pggm invested in 1.10M shares. Logan Cap Management accumulated 11,785 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 18,251 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 95,917 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.56% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Park Oh reported 9,502 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Liability Co reported 4,747 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 90 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 25,323 shares or 0.6% of its portfolio.

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $570.29 million and $788.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21,061 shares to 368,322 shares, valued at $33.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 1,370 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Avanos Med Inc Com.

Analysts await Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.43 per share. ETN’s profit will be $643.22M for 13.57 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.53 actual earnings per share reported by Eaton Corporation plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.65% EPS growth.

Rock Point Advisors Llc, which manages about $351.72M and $219.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 86,100 shares to 404,003 shares, valued at $7.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) by 104,188 shares in the quarter, for a total of 293,830 shares, and has risen its stake in Evolent Health Inc.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.26 EPS, down 14.86% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.48 per share. WPC’s profit will be $216.29 million for 17.88 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.28% EPS growth.