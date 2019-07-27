As W P Carey (WPC) Market Valuation Rose, Integrys Wealth Advisors Cut Its Stake; American National Insurance Company Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Position by $12.34 Million; Market Valuation Rose

American National Insurance Company decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 34.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Insurance Company sold 64,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 124,730 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.93 million, down from 189,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Insurance Company who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $238.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $216.91. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Blames Weather for Sales Miss (Video); 09/04/2018 – Home Depot CEO Says Customers Are Willing to Spend in Home Improvement Space (Video); 04/05/2018 – The Home Depot Foundation Reaches Quarter-Billion-Dollar Commitment to Veteran-Related Causes; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT: ALL U.S. REGIONS `BREAKING OUT’ WITH BETTER WEATHER; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 25/04/2018 – WKBT News 8: BREAKING: A Dallas police officer died today after a Home Depot shooting yesterday; 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 19/04/2018 – Home Depot Plans Biggest Tech Hiring Push in Its History, Led By CIO

Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W P Carey Inc (WPC) by 7.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc sold 8,734 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 108,669 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, down from 117,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Integrys Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $85.19. About 630,223 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 20/04/2018 – DJ W P Carey Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPC)

More notable recent W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “W. P. Carey declares $1.034 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “W.P. Carey: Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “WP Carey Announces $70 Million Investment in Clean-Energy Food-Production Site – PRNewswire” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 0.08% or 3,200 shares. Fiduciary Financial Of The Southwest Tx invested in 4,678 shares. Df Dent invested in 0.01% or 5,095 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited holds 107,184 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Midwest Bancorp Division has invested 0.08% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 36,934 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Ancora Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 31,109 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Llc has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Cls Invests Limited Company invested in 0% or 965 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) owns 6,234 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Diligent Lc reported 9,095 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn accumulated 526,228 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Metropolitan Life Ins, New York-based fund reported 21,195 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 63,659 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $1.24 EPS, down 6.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.32 per share. WPC’s profit will be $211.36 million for 17.18 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by W. P. Carey Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.48% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jaffetilchin Prns holds 1,537 shares. Brown Advisory Inc owns 516,605 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Eagle Llc holds 0.52% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 68,896 shares. The Texas-based Hilltop Hldgs Inc has invested 0.24% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.67% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.82% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Griffin Asset Mgmt holds 1.01% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 37,333 shares. Bp Public Limited Com reported 0.65% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Strategic Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 30,826 shares. Mcf Advisors Llc stated it has 0.05% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 842 were accumulated by Stelac Advisory Service Lc. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd reported 8,924 shares stake. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 4,400 shares. Northern Tru invested 0.8% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 225,297 are held by Shell Asset.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.55 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

