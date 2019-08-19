As W P Carey Com (WPC) Stock Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped Its Holding by $6.14 Million; Glovista Investments Boosted Its Position in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by $340,000

Glovista Investments Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 99.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.63% . The institutional investor held 10,050 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $689,000, up from 5,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $73.07. About 1.35 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 7.94% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 27/04/2018 – Colgate sales growth fails to shine; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Mid-Single-Digit Net Sales Increase in 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 27/03/2018 – Colgate Mattress Named 2018 JPMA Innovation Award Winner; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Colgate-Palmolive

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.49. About 356,513 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Rev $177.6M

