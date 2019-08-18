As W P Carey Com (WPC) Share Price Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Boosted Position by $6.14 Million; As Anthem (ANTM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Quantres Asset Management LTD Lifted Its Position

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 344.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 8,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, up from 1,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $275.54. About 776,322 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM SEES ACQUISITION BOOSTING EARNINGS IN 2019; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 20/04/2018 – DJ Anthem Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANTM); 24/05/2018 – Trump Supports N.F.L.’s New National Anthem Rules; 22/05/2018 – WXIA 11: Exclusive: Falcons’ Arthur Blank addresses sports gambling, National Anthem controversies; 23/05/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: BREAKING: The National Football League approved a new policy Wednesday that will require “team and league; 24/05/2018 – N.F.L. Teams Face Fines if Players Kneel During National Anthem; 25/04/2018 – Inside the Confidential N.F.L. Meeting to Discuss National Anthem Protests

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $88.62. About 486,957 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Ltd holds 1.87% or 37,814 shares in its portfolio. Atria Investments Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Arete Wealth Advsrs Llc stated it has 0.09% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Fisher Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Td Asset Mngmt reported 3,994 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Management stated it has 22,600 shares. Mirae Asset Global Investments Communication reported 0% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 876 were accumulated by Carroll Fin Associates Incorporated. Goldman Sachs holds 0.02% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) or 769,992 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 163,900 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 125 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited holds 45,147 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Moreover, Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 36,934 shares.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71M and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 Month T by 346,172 shares to 2,815 shares, valued at $258,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG) by 12,565 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,452 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).