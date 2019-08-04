As W P Carey Com (WPC) Market Value Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Raised Position; General Electric Co. (GE) Shareholder Amalgamated Bank Has Raised Its Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.19% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 1.61 million shares traded or 95.23% up from the average. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q EPS 60c; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Thunderbird Field Il Veterans Memorial Announces Appointment of Rudy R. Miller as Advisory Board Chairman; 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year

Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in General Electric Co. (GE) by 3.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amalgamated Bank bought 34,161 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 1.10M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.99M, up from 1.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amalgamated Bank who had been investing in General Electric Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 63.65M shares traded or 26.40% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC CO – 1Q’18 ADJUSTED EPS (NON-GAAP) OF $0.16; 20/04/2018 – General Electric Backs 2018 Target of Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.07; 15/05/2018 – GE POWER INDIA-EXEMPTED SHOP FLOOR EMPLOYEES AT SHAHABAD FACTORY FROM WORK DUE TO STEADY DECLINE OF ORDERS; CO WILL PAY FULL WAGES DURING THIS PERIOD; 15/05/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders to Support Submarine Console; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS THIS ENGINE MAY HAVE BEEN SUBJECT TO PROPOSED FAA AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 20/04/2018 – General Electric 1Q Health Care Rev $4.7B; 19/04/2018 – John Lizzi, Executive Leader, Robotics at GE, to Deliver Keynote at Robotics Summit & Showcase; 22/03/2018 – REG-GE CAPITAL EUROPEAN FUNDING FRN Variable Rate Fix; 19/03/2018 – GRAND PEACE GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – Ll GE HAS RESIGNED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR, CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION CEO: WON’T OFFER GEARED ENGINE FOR NEW BOEING PLANE

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Can Larry Culp Really Save General Electric Stock? – Investorplace.com” on July 10, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “GE loses a bull, and stock falls – MarketWatch” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “General Electric Investors Can Take Heart From This Number – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “General Electric: 50% Upside, But Wait For A Drop Before Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Livetradingnews.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) agreed to sell a majority stake in a solar-energy business to BlackRock – Live Trading News” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Inc holds 10,626 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Partnervest Advisory Limited holds 0.44% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 105,515 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 17,736 shares. First State Bank And Trust Of Newtown invested 0.46% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 942,155 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability accumulated 58 shares. Bowen Hanes And Communications reported 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc reported 127,228 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.03% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Frontier Management reported 75,823 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Westchester Cap Mngmt invested 0.92% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has 0% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 24,882 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 108.77 million were reported by Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. 1.20 million are held by Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Ltd Company.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares to 42,290 shares, valued at $6.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).