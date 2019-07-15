As W P Carey Com (WPC) Market Value Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Lifted Holding; First Trust Advisors LP Position in John Bean Technologies (JBT) Cut as Stock Value Rose

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp (JBT) by 59.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 24,709 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,570 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 41,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $120.9. About 76,349 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q Rev $409.2M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CAFC: JOHN BEAN TECHNOLOGIES v. MORRIS & ASSOCIATES INC [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1502 – 2018-04-19; 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – JBT 1Q REV. $409.2M, EST. $373.1M; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Sees 2Q Revenue Up 22%-24%; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $84.96. About 368,514 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 22.30% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.87% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 06/04/2018 – W. L. Gore & Associates CEO Terri Kelly named W. P. Carey School of Business 2018 Executive of the Year; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY SEES FY AFFO/SHR $5.30 TO $5.50, EST. $5.38; 15/03/2018 W. P. Carey Inc. Increases Quarterly Dividend To $1.015 Per Share; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 15/03/2018 – WP CAREY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $1.015 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 30/05/2018 – SABR PARTNERS WITH ALTA/KPH, LAUNCHES ALTA SABR FUND

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate Etf (FLRN) by 20,376 shares to 31,278 shares, valued at $960,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,342 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Portfolio S&P 500 Growth Etf (SPYG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.18% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 149,700 are owned by Renaissance Lc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 4,600 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 3,396 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 6,744 shares. Brown Advisory has 892,215 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Missouri-based Stifel has invested 0% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Regions Fin holds 0% or 5,011 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Ltd Liability stated it has 3,450 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 2,714 were accumulated by Argent Tru. Mirae Asset Global Invs Company invested in 0% or 2,796 shares. Private Advisor Gp Inc Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 91,182 shares. New York-based Rafferty Asset Ltd has invested 0.05% in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). Focused Wealth Management Inc owns 2,578 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. First Tru Ltd Partnership stated it has 427,431 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.07 earnings per share, down 13.71% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.24 per share. JBT’s profit will be $33.84 million for 28.25 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.96% EPS growth.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 512,598 shares to 2.26 million shares, valued at $43.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Extraction Oil And Gas Inc by 341,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 808,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Servisfirst Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:SFBS).