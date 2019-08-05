As W P Carey Com (WPC) Market Value Rose, New England Investment & Retirement Group Has Upped Stake; As Comcast (CMCSA) Shares Declined, Shareholder Kings Point Capital Management Lifted Holding

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in W P Carey Inc Com (WPC) by 90.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 78,747 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 165,393 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.96M, up from 86,646 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in W P Carey Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.88. About 471,552 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED FFO SHR $5.30 TO $5.50; 25/04/2018 – Eielson AFB: WPC executes milestone Air Force-Army integration exercise; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.28, EST. $1.32; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank’s Series 2018A WPC Revs ‘AAA’; Outlook Stable; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q Net $65.3M; 19/03/2018 – W. P. Carey Inc. Appoints Robert J. Flanagan to Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey 1Q FFO $1.28/Shr; 15/03/2018 – W. P. CAREY BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO $1.015/SHR; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50

Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 1157.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kings Point Capital Management bought 113,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 123,309 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.93M, up from 9,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kings Point Capital Management who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $41.3. About 12.96M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 18/03/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: @marcorubio tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd that #McCabe “should’ve been allowed to finish through the; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 03/05/2018 – MSNBC: NBC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen in the weeks before the FBI raid,…; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY FILLS COMCAST’S NEEDS INTERNATIONALLY; 25/04/2018 – Comcast earnings: 62 cents a share, vs 59 cents EPS expected; 21/05/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – RESPONSE TO DCMS ANNOUNCEMENT ON COMCAST OFFER; 08/05/2018 – CMO Today: Comcast-Fox Bid Latest; H&M’s Algorithm Push; Adidas Pauses Facebook Video Ads; 23/05/2018 – Comcast is in the advanced stages of preparing all-cash bid for Fox assets; 16/05/2018 – Comcast’s Internet Essentials Program Joins Forces with Conference of Western Attorneys General to Promote Internet Safety for Seniors, Parents and Children

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 1.95, from 3.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold WPC shares while 111 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 84.50 million shares or 44.40% less from 152.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers National Bank & Trust invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,612 are held by First Republic Mngmt Inc. Tortoise Invest has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC). 43,079 were accumulated by Sei Investments Company. Amp holds 0.06% or 125,722 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd has 96 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bessemer Grp reported 119,974 shares. New England Investment Retirement Gp holds 165,393 shares. Us Comml Bank De invested in 0.01% or 28,527 shares. Honeywell Intll Inc owns 0.74% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 24,250 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com accumulated 9,945 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Fin has 0.02% invested in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) for 641,212 shares. Zevin Asset Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 0.17% or 6,610 shares. 2,629 are owned by Synovus. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC).

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc, which manages about $526.71 million and $218.99 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Diversified Return Global Equity Etf (JPGE) by 21,654 shares to 30,342 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Consumer Staples Etf (VDC) by 2,419 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,290 shares, and cut its stake in 3 Month T.

