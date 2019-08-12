As W & T Offshore (WTI) Stock Price Declined, Corecommodity Management Has Lifted Stake by $363,936; Notis-Mcconarty Edward Holds Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN)

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in W & T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 39.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 60,656 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 214,902 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.48M, up from 154,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in W & T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $651.18 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 2.07 million shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 25/05/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD WTKH.KL – QTRLY REV 183.2 MLN RGT; QTRLY NET PROFIT 63.9 MLN RGT; 22/03/2018 – W T K HOLDINGS BHD – FEB PALM KERNEL PRODUCTION 290.37 MT; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 12/03/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE – ANTICIPATED PROJECT LEVEL COMMITMENT FOR DRILLING PROGRAM OF UP TO $419.6 MLN

Notis-Mcconarty Edward increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Notis-Mcconarty Edward bought 309 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 865 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 556 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Notis-Mcconarty Edward who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Second Time in Two Years Amazon Japan Has Come Under Antitrust Scrutiny; 09/04/2018 – Amazon launched its own challenge with Merck in 2017 to better manage care for people with diabetes; 13/04/2018 – Rocky Mountain High Brands Announces Credit Card Payments Are Now Accepted on HEMPd.Com and Updates Amazon and Consumer Outreach; 24/04/2018 – More From Sohn: Bill Gurley on Amazon, Tesla, ‘Peak Cars’ — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – Amazon: Lonergan Will Have an Exclusive Directing and Writing Deal With the Studio; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Briefly Overtakes Web Rival Alphabet in Market Value; 08/03/2018 – Is this the future of Amazon? ����; 04/04/2018 – Amazon may reportedly rival Walmart with bid to buy India’s Flipkart; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 10/05/2018 – Cramer: Facebook, Amazon and Apple’s quarters kickstarted this market rally

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fosun Intll Limited accumulated 2,769 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 25 shares. Cap Planning Ltd reported 1.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Natixis Advisors LP holds 122,693 shares. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp Oh has 5,757 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burns J W And Ny has 1.97% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sands Mgmt reported 1.32M shares. Goodwin Daniel L has 0.25% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 305 shares. 5,363 are owned by Argent Trust. Retirement Planning Gp invested 0.1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Synovus holds 0.62% or 21,607 shares in its portfolio. Stock Yards Commercial Bank And Trust has 9,600 shares for 1.66% of their portfolio. Stillwater Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 548 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 554,678 shares or 2.62% of all its holdings. White Pine Inv Company, Michigan-based fund reported 132 shares.

Notis-Mcconarty Edward, which manages about $207.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,335 shares to 38,339 shares, valued at $9.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. The insider Ghauri Shahid bought 6,000 shares worth $24,600. $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares were bought by Stanley B Frank. Shares for $51,000 were bought by KATZ STUART B. BOULET VIRGINIA also bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 83.68 million shares or 5.69% less from 88.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 271,000 shares. Systematic Financial Management Ltd Partnership holds 243,370 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management invested 0.01% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Sg Americas Securities Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 205,719 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Inc invested in 149,225 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 149,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.02% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Assetmark invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Co stated it has 24,423 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited stated it has 870,535 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Oberweis Asset Mgmt owns 113,600 shares. Gotham Asset Llc owns 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 104,026 shares. Meritage accumulated 0.01% or 10,343 shares.

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 5,321 shares to 20,718 shares, valued at $1.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 13,199 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,444 shares, and cut its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC).