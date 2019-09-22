As W&T Offshore (WTI) Stock Price Declined, Holder Columbia Pacific Advisors Has Trimmed Position by $368,991; Hemenway Trust Company Lifted Its Disney (DIS) Stake by $665,949

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Disney (DIS) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 112,745 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74M, up from 107,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 188.90% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources via @GregRoumeliotis; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 15/04/2018 – Disney Blog: Lucasfilm reveals `Crew’ a new TV spot for Solo: A Star Wars Story; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MEDIA NETWORKS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 3% TO $6.1 BLN; 30/05/2018 – Date Set for 21st Century Fox Shareholders to Vote on Disney Deal; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 23/05/2018 – Comcast’s efforts to outbid Disney for 21st Century Fox assets may run into tax hurdles, according to sources; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 09/05/2018 – The State: TripAdvisor and Devon Energy jump; Walmart and Disney slide

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc decreased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc (WTI) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc sold 122,997 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 401,175 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.26M, down from 524,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $631.33M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 6.72M shares traded or 152.86% up from the average. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANT DECLINE IN NET PROFIT AFTER TAX FOR 9-MTH; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI); 21/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – WT GROUP HOLDINGS LTD 8422.HK – EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM SLOWDOWN OF PROGRESS OF CERTAIN PROJECTS; 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore: Gulf of Mexico Agreements Are for Next Three-Plus Years; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore Expects Project-Level Commitment of Up to $419.6M for 14 Identified Projects; 30/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE-BAKER HUGHES TO DEVELOP PROJECTS IN GULF OF MEXICO; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico

Analysts await W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 43.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.3 per share. WTI’s profit will be $22.45 million for 7.03 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by W&T Offshore, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 16 investors sold WTI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 80.33 million shares or 3.99% less from 83.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 1.54 million shares stake. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada has 0% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Meritage Port Mgmt invested in 13,980 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company has 24,978 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 83,300 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated accumulated 99,209 shares. 14,281 were reported by Denali Ltd Llc. Morgan Stanley has 161,948 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 206,353 shares stake. Smith Asset Management Grp Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) for 33,176 shares. Renaissance Technology Lc has 7.92M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp stated it has 0.02% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). Fayez Sarofim & Co reported 11,858 shares stake. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI). 25,980 were reported by Virtu Ltd Limited Liability Company.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 1,850 shares valued at $8,307 was bought by Ghauri Shahid. KATZ STUART B bought 10,000 shares worth $51,000. BOULET VIRGINIA bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, June 7.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 11,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,907 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).