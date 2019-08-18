As W&T Offshore (WTI) Share Value Declined, Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased by $371,400 Its Holding; As Mcdonalds (MCD) Market Value Rose, Holder First Commonwealth Financial Has Cut by $329,616 Its Position

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) by 119.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 61,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.66% . The institutional investor held 113,600 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, up from 51,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in W&T Offshore Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $617.43M market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $4.39. About 1.78M shares traded. W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) has declined 36.04% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical WTI News: 16/04/2018 – American Midstream Strengthens Management Team with Veteran Chief Accounting Officer Karen Acree; 12/03/2018 W&T Offshore Says it Was Successful Bidder to Acquire an Interest in Heidelberg Field in Gulf of Mexico; 12/03/2018 – W&T Offshore to Contribute 88.94% of Its Working Interest in 14 Projects to Joint Ventur; 02/05/2018 – W&T Offshore 1Q Rev $134.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ ACER THERAPEUTICS INC WT 4/13/18, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACERW); 25/04/2018 – KBRA Assigns BBB- Rating to Senior Unsecured Notes Issued by WT Holdings, Inc; 24/04/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR PROPOSED OFFERING UP TO $500M SECURITIES; 13/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises W&T Offshore 2nd-, 3rd-Lien Debt Rtgs; 09/05/2018 – W&T OFFSHORE FILES FOR OFFERING OF MIXED SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – DJ W&T Offshore Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTI)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Commonwealth Financial Corp sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,214 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, down from 10,958 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $166.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $218.47. About 2.48 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S 1Q REV. $5.14B, EST. $4.97B; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW VALUE MENU IS HELPING AVG CHECK IN U.S; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds McDonald’s, Exits Nike; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: NEW STRATEGY IS WORKING GLOBALLY ACROSS BUSINESS; 08/05/2018 – McDonald’s® Restaurants of the Greater Philadelphia Region Announce Addition of Made-to-Order, Fresh Beef Quarter Pounder Burg; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR G&A DECREASING BY ABOUT 1%; 12/03/2018 – McDonald’s has tried to walk the line between cheap deals and better quality food over the last few years; 06/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST TIME B2 CFR TO NEW OWNER OF C.H. GUENTHER & SON; OUTLOOK STABLE; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.70B for 24.60 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hayek Kallen stated it has 1.8% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Omers Administration Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 11,800 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.6% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2.59 million shares. Dumont & Blake Invest Advsrs Ltd owns 3,501 shares. Confluence Inv Limited Liability Company invested in 0.39% or 121,731 shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability accumulated 213 shares. Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability has 0.53% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 17,135 shares. Samlyn Cap Limited Liability has 261,064 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru Com invested in 55,629 shares or 2.52% of the stock. Ingalls And Snyder Limited Liability reported 8,531 shares stake. Colonial Trust Advsrs has invested 0.75% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 7,383 shares. North Star Asset owns 2,370 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 12,000 shares. First Interstate Bancorporation has invested 0.31% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD).

First Commonwealth Financial Corp, which manages about $159.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 13,901 shares to 40,400 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 20,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 113,861 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.31 million activity. KATZ STUART B also bought $51,000 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Tuesday, May 7. Stanley B Frank also bought $65,070 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares. Shares for $69,750 were bought by KROHN TRACY W on Wednesday, July 10. BOULET VIRGINIA also bought $30,380 worth of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) on Friday, June 7.