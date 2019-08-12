As Vz Verizon Comm. (VZ) Stock Value Declined, Kempner Capital Management Decreased Its Position; Shareholder Diligent Investors Raised Adobe (ADBE) Stake

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 45.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 2,191 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 6,971 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 4,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $2.37 during the last trading session, reaching $292.46. About 602,944 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe Presenting at Adobe Summit Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: AI MEANT TO ASSIST, RATHER THAN REPLACE, WORKERS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – MURPHY WILL ASSUME CFO ROLE FROM ADOBE EVP AND CFO MARK GARRETT; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 16/04/2018 – lnvoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on Rivals (Correct)

Kempner Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. (VZ) by 50.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kempner Capital Management Inc sold 42,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 42,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, down from 84,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Vz Verizon Comm. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $228.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.33. About 3.73M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Hartford Courant: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS FILES FOR NOTES OFFER VIA BNPP, DB; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – EXPECTS SERVICE REVENUE GROWTH ON A GAAP REPORTED BASIS TO TURN POSITIVE BY END OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: BE A COUPLE YEARS TO GET LEVERAGE RATIO TO NORMAL; 28/03/2018 – Does Verizon Really Pay the Typical Worker 60% More Than AT&T?; 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: AT&T, Verizon investigated for anti-trust violations; 12/04/2018 – BeyondTrust Contributes Vulnerability Statistics to 2018 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westover Advisors owns 907 shares. Utah Retirement Sys reported 92,904 shares. Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 110,100 shares or 1.61% of its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 42 shares. Hardman Johnston Global Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.55% or 218,346 shares. Corvex Limited Partnership reported 5.02% stake. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division accumulated 75,821 shares. Coldstream Management has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Plante Moran Advsr Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Twin Tree Management Lp reported 0.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 70,150 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks. Dodge And Cox accumulated 43,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 2.10 million shares. 7,590 were reported by Btim Corp. 1,263 were reported by Fulton State Bank Na.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78 million and $175.51 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.