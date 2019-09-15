As Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Stock Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Upped Its Holding by $305,280; Nextera Energy (NEE) Stock Value Rose While Waterstone Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 76,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 547,746 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.24M, up from 471,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.39M market cap company. The stock increased 6.03% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.46. About 108,062 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 06/04/2018 – Vuzix Files Defamation Lawsuit Against Ricardo Antonio Pearson; 10/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses Selected by Oracle as Part of Service Cloud Showcase at ModernCX; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses to be Demonstrated by Several Industrial Partners at Hannover Messe and CeMAT 2018; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Blade Smart Glasses Support Amazon Alexa; 23/05/2018 – XMREALITY AB (PUBL) XMR.ST – VUZIX ENTERS PARTENRSHIP WITH XMREALITY; 17/04/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WaveOptics and Vuzix are vying for buyers of their AR technology; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 12/03/2018 – VUZIX – BEGINS MASS PRODUCTION OF WINDOWS-BASED SMART GLASSES FOR TOSHIBA; FIRST PRODUCTION SHIPMENTS EXPECTED TO BE DELIVERED WITHIN ABOUT 30 DAYS

Waterstone Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 69.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waterstone Capital Management Lp sold 55,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 23,950 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.91 million, down from 79,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waterstone Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $218.49. About 2.00M shares traded or 4.26% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – GULF POWER SPA ALSO PROVIDES UPON CERTAIN OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES CO TO PAY PURCHASER A TERMINATION FEE OF $100 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co To Sell Gulf Power Co, Florida City Gas, Entities Holding Southern Power’s Interests in Plant Oleander and Plant Stanton to NextEra Energy for $6.475B; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Earnings More Than Double in First Quarter; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $151.84M and $141.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. by 25,569 shares to 124,195 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.19 EPS, up 0.46% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.07 billion for 24.94 P/E if the $2.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.81% negative EPS growth.

