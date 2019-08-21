As Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) Share Price Declined, Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; As Leggett & Platt (Call) (LEG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Regal Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.00 Million

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (Call) (LEG) by 97.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.11% . The institutional investor held 600 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25,000, down from 25,092 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Leggett & Platt Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $38.85. About 1.05M shares traded. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) has declined 7.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.65% the S&P500. Some Historical LEG News: 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC LEG.N FY2018 REV VIEW $4.25 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – LEGGETT & PLATT INC – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE LOWERED TO $2.60 TO $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Had Seen 2018 Sales $4.2B-$4.3B; 15/05/2018 – Leggett & Platt Raises Dividend to 38c; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Cuts 2018 View To EPS $2.60-EPS $2.80; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt Reports 7% Sales Growth And $.57 EPS; 26/04/2018 – Leggett & Platt 1Q Net $77.9M

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) by 32.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 116,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.92% . The institutional investor held 471,426 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 355,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vuzix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.92% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1.96. About 229,195 shares traded. Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) has declined 69.34% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.34% the S&P500. Some Historical VUZI News: 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 30/05/2018 – VUZIX PARTNERS WITH QUALCOMM ON THE NEW SNAPDRAGON XR1 PLATFORM TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION AR SMART GLASSES; 21/03/2018 – Vuzix: Relationship With Toshiba Includes Master Supply Agreement; 01/05/2018 – Worldwide Vehicle Glass Repair and Replacement Group, Belron, Selects Vuzix M300 Smart Glasses and Blitzz; 16/03/2018 – short $VUZI….but hey, maybe earnings will be good next week; 16/03/2018 – VUZI MENTIONED CAUTIOUSLY BY MOX REPORT; 21/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to; 06/04/2018 – VUZIX CORP – RICARDO ANTONIO PEARSON IS A SHORT SELLER; 20/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Vuzix Corporation Investors (VUZI); 30/05/2018 – Vuzix Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $81,974 activity. Shares for $11,941 were bought by Travers Paul J. $20,174 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) shares were bought by Kay Edward William Jr.. Harned Timothy Heydenreich bought $7,637 worth of Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) on Friday, June 7.

More notable recent Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Vuzix Collaborates with Eaton to Develop Smart Glasses for Harsh and Hazardous Environments – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses Now Available on Amazon Features Alexa Built-in and DJI Drone Support – Stockhouse” published on July 22, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “AR and VR Technology Going Mainstream – Sector Snapshot; (NASDAQ: $VUZI) (NYSE: $SNAP) (NASDAQ: $AAXN) (NASDAQ: $LITE) – InvestorIdeas.com” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Vuzix and Zoi Meet Announce the World’s First Integration of a Live Multilingual Transcription Service on Smart Glasses – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Trump Brings Holiday Cheer for Consumer & Tech Stocks & ETFs – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold VUZI shares while 13 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.75 million shares or 0.68% more from 5.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag stated it has 132,333 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Group Incorporated One Trading Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 41,810 shares. Royal Savings Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Qci Asset Management New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 5,700 shares. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company holds 3,525 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup owns 6,326 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) for 35,853 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Company stated it has 19,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Susquehanna Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 299,942 shares. State Street Corp owns 387,240 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 0% stake. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI). Int Gru accumulated 0% or 15,017 shares. Natl Asset invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold LEG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 98.03 million shares or 2.63% less from 100.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Ltd reported 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Royal London Asset Ltd reported 50,932 shares stake. Thrivent For Lutherans reported 5,854 shares stake. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,381 shares. M&T Bancorp Corporation invested in 71,787 shares. Franklin Resources Inc invested in 0% or 38,667 shares. Dupont Cap stated it has 2,000 shares. Naples Global Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Loudon Ltd accumulated 5,390 shares or 1.33% of the stock. City, a West Virginia-based fund reported 881 shares. Natixis Advisors LP invested 0.01% in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG). Livingston Gp Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 13,500 shares. Captrust Fincl reported 1 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Asset Mngmt One Limited reported 75,417 shares. Mariner Limited Liability owns 34,910 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NYSE sets Slack reference price at $26.00 per share – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In June 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Big Pharma, Green Trucks And Jobs Report – Seeking Alpha” on March 02, 2019. More interesting news about Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.