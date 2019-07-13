As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lodge Hill Capital Has Cut Its Stake by $2.61 Million; Pepsico (PEP) Holder Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa Lowered Stake by $29.38 Million

Lodge Hill Capital Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodge Hill Capital Llc sold 9,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,654 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.09M, down from 115,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodge Hill Capital Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $135.79. About 845,265 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 66.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa sold 240,783 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 118,908 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.57 million, down from 359,691 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $133.28. About 4.48 million shares traded or 3.39% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, up 21.14% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.23 per share. VMC’s profit will be $196.82 million for 22.78 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 223.91% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt stated it has 0.67% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Montag A & Associates Inc invested in 0.31% or 27,910 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt invested in 2,345 shares or 0% of the stock. Conning reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rice Hall James And Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,328 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp invested in 0.04% or 100,965 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 39,565 shares. 32,814 were reported by Gulf Financial Bank (Uk). Meiji Yasuda Life accumulated 12,247 shares. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rhumbline Advisers has 224,638 shares. Appleton Prtn Ma has 0.12% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Patten Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0.57% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Fund Mngmt Sa reported 52,427 shares stake.

Lodge Hill Capital Llc, which manages about $208.28 million and $365.88 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 51,500 shares to 196,869 shares, valued at $9.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,112 shares, and has risen its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Bnp Paribas Investment Partners Sa, which manages about $11.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 40,504 shares to 216,788 shares, valued at $9.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 40,919 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,011 shares, and has risen its stake in Invitation Homes Inc.