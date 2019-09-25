As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Valuation Rose, Klingenstein Fields & Co Has Lifted by $601,430 Its Holding; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Boosted Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) Stake by $9.03 Million; Shares Declined

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 3.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc bought 4,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 150,175 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.62 million, up from 145,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $150.88. About 461,152 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (BNS) by 8.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd bought 170,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 2.27M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $122.10 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Nova Scotia for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.05. About 2.66 million shares traded or 242.98% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 02/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Scotiabank reworks ScotiaMocatta metals after failed sale; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES CANADA BANKING BENEFITING FROM HIGHER RATES; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS EFFICIENCY GAINS FROM IMPROVING OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK, BANCO CENCOSUD ENTER 15YR BUSINESS PACT; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – Scotiabank To Acquire 51% Of Banco Cencosud In Peru And Enter Into Partnership Agreement; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS RULES HAVEN’T AFFECTED MORTGAGE DEMAND

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 56,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Driehaus Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il owns 2,705 shares. Norinchukin Bankshares The invested in 18,580 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). 23,607 were accumulated by Stephens Ar. Eventide Asset Ltd holds 305,000 shares. Chevy Chase stated it has 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc reported 61,733 shares. 16,275 were accumulated by Aurora Inv Counsel. Gabelli And Investment Advisers reported 2,400 shares. Impala Asset Mngmt Llc reported 0.43% stake. Atika Cap Mgmt Lc stated it has 1.15% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Dorsey Wright Assoc holds 14,945 shares. New York-based Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Klingenstein Fields & Co Llc, which manages about $3.18B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19,851 shares to 300 shares, valued at $6,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 198,041 shares, and cut its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW).

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (NYSE:MFC) by 59,053 shares to 2.77M shares, valued at $50.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corp. (NYSE:ABX) by 606,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Transalta Corp. (NYSE:TAC).