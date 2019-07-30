As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Value Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut by $4.14 Million Its Stake; Atria Investments Has Increased Carmax (KMX) Holding

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 35,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 66,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53B market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $4.19 during the last trading session, reaching $140.24. About 1.37M shares traded or 32.94% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials

Atria Investments Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 116.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atria Investments Llc bought 7,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,276 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $927,000, up from 6,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atria Investments Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $87.8. About 1.58M shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.03% or 35,047 shares. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va holds 0.09% or 2,522 shares in its portfolio. 5,738 were accumulated by Suntrust Banks Inc. Prudential Fin Inc has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Cap Fund Sa accumulated 0.05% or 52,427 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 7,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Capital invested in 31,890 shares or 0.74% of the stock. 3,527 were reported by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc. California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Arizona State Retirement System reported 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Girard stated it has 2,850 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Limited Liability invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Northern Tru Corp holds 1.64M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 17,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 7,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,504 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLI).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $225.88 million for 20.50 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

