As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Value Rose, Holder Electron Capital Partners Has Increased Stake; Beaumont Financial Partners Lifted Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $609,098

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 2.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc bought 4,382 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 169,790 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.74M, up from 165,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $131.86. About 7.75 million shares traded or 8.92% up from the average. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 01/05/2018 – J&J SAYS UV-BLOCKER NORBLOC+ BEHAVES AS ANTIOXIDANT; 16/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson is courting health-conscious millennial moms by relaunching its baby shampoo; 17/04/2018 – J&J QTRLY WORLDWIDE INVOKANA/INVOKAMET SALES $248 MLN VS $284 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 29/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 39th Annual Global Healthcare Conference; 07/03/2018 – IFM Therapeutics and Bristol-Myers Squibb Awarded 2017 Deal of the Year by Clarivate Analytics; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 30/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Emanuel says Johnson decision on Rialmo is `not the end of the process’

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $137.59. About 641,792 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc

Beaumont Financial Partners Llc, which manages about $2.17B and $933.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,785 shares to 7,257 shares, valued at $1.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Electron Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $359.29 million and $783.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Golar Lng Ltd Bermuda (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 192,147 shares to 219,278 shares, valued at $4.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

