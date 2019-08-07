As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Lowered Position; Water Island Capital Has Cut Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $38.63 Million; Stock Rose

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 35,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, down from 66,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 636,547 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60 million, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $25.12. About 1.21M shares traded or 17.09% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – HAS REDUCED DEBT BY OVER $75 MLN DUE TO STRONGER TOPLINE AND IMPROVED PERFORMANCE, PRIMARILY DUE TO COST SAVING INITIATIVES; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER – ALSO ENTERED INTO A LOYALTY AND CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT WITH CEO FADEL; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SEES CHARGES ABOUT $3M IN 1Q; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES REMAINS ONGOING; 25/05/2018 – RENT A CENTER, HOLDER ENGAGED CAPITAL IN COOPERATION PACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hood River Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested in 0.84% or 802,484 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 55,670 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 30,420 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. James Investment Rech owns 32,625 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Millennium Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% stake. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md invested in 0% or 38,949 shares. 201,833 were reported by Landscape Capital Management Lc. Numerixs Inv Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). 4,346 were accumulated by First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca. Water Island Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 508,041 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 666,260 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Company owns 520,979 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 15,377 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 695,729 shares.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 2,272 shares to 5,219 shares, valued at $708,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC) by 3,207 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,131 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.43 million for 20.17 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fd (EDV) by 3,977 shares to 4,977 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE).