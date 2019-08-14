As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Rose, Shareholder Electron Capital Partners Upped Its Position; As Raytheon Company (RTN) Market Valuation Rose, Vigilant Capital Management Raised Holding

Vigilant Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raytheon Company (RTN) by 5.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vigilant Capital Management Llc bought 3,578 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 73,804 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.44 million, up from 70,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vigilant Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $183.6. About 1.34M shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Raytheon Partners with Virsec on Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 30/05/2018 – LCR Embedded Systems Honored with Three-Star Supplier Award from Raytheon Integrated Defense Systems; 16/05/2018 – SPARTON CORP – WILL TEAM WITH RAYTHEON TO SUPPORT DESIGN, TEST, AND DEPLOYMENT OF BARRACUDA MINE NEUTRALIZATION SYSTEM; 23/04/2018 – Raytheon, Virsec establish alliance to protect government and critical infrastructure from advanced cyberattacks; 28/03/2018 – U.S. weapons maker Raytheon eyes deal with Poland on more Patriot systems; 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from indu; 20/04/2018 – Lithuania wants more NATO anti-aircraft missiles to deter Russia; 18/04/2018 – RAYTHEON – BUILT TWO SMALL, POLAR SCOUT SATELLITES FOR U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY IN PARTNERSHIP WITH MILLENNIUM ENGINEERING AND INTEGRATION; 08/03/2018 – PLANATIR TECHNOLOGIES WILL SHARE WITH RAYTHEON IN $876 MILLION U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON

Electron Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 80.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Electron Capital Partners Llc bought 87,770 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 197,392 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37M, up from 109,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Electron Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $140.69. About 646,269 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Vigilant Capital Management Llc, which manages about $610.61 million and $716.28 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerg Mkts Large Co Etf (FNDE) by 17,101 shares to 2,394 shares, valued at $66,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 17,118 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,314 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Fundamental Intl Large Co Etf (FNDF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 0.22% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 42,300 shares. 1,100 are owned by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt. Private Ocean Llc invested in 0.04% or 768 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Mckinley Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation Delaware invested in 0.99% or 75,123 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 13,410 shares. Cornerstone Prns Limited Liability Company has 163,809 shares. Marsico Capital Mngmt Llc reported 32,712 shares. Mai holds 0.7% or 75,188 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Choate Advisors has 0.03% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). 1St Source Bankshares reported 2,947 shares. Regal Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.05% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Inverness Counsel Ltd Co Ny stated it has 0.01% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Swiss Bancorporation has 0.23% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.13 million shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.46% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Tru Com reported 0% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.02% or 206,342 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 5,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% or 11,250 shares. Fort LP has invested 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wellington Group Llp has invested 0.04% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 61,387 shares. Moore Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 43,500 shares. Amarillo Savings Bank has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Manhattan invested in 16,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company reported 59,274 shares stake. Waterfront Capital Prtn Lc accumulated 175,000 shares. Wright Investors Service Incorporated holds 0.19% or 3,925 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 0% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Schroder Mgmt Gru Inc holds 2,345 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

