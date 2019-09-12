As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Lowered Position; White Elm Capital Cut Its Citigroup (C) Holding by $2.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 91,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.54 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.35 million, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $144.91. About 1.73 million shares traded or 93.46% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons

White Elm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 11.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Elm Capital Llc sold 29,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 225,430 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.79 million, down from 255,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Elm Capital Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $69.3. About 15.29 million shares traded or 12.56% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 25/05/2018 – Citigroup at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 13; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Citi Field’s new brewery is a beer geek’s paradise; 07/05/2018 – LIFEPOINT HEALTH INC LPNT.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $54; 03/05/2018 – WESTERN GAS PARTNERS LP WES.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $53 FROM $46; 13/04/2018 – Lawmakers Want More Information About Kushner Family Loans From Citigroup, Apollo Global Management — MarketWatch; 24/03/2018 – Other Finalists Are Former Treasury Official Mary Miller and Citigroup’s Raymond McGuire; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S MORSE: STRONG MACROECONOMIC BACKDROP IS FRAYING

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55 billion and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 506,120 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $144.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 10,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 386,203 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $229.83M for 21.31 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.47B for 8.75 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

