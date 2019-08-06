As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Stock Price Rose, Marsico Capital Management Increased by $612,184 Its Stake; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Position in Exact Sciences (EXAS) by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 5,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 45,671 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.41 million, up from 40,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $138.24. About 657,704 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.62B market cap company. The stock increased 4.11% or $4.45 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 1.46M shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP EXAS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $420 MLN TO $430 MLN; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c; 17/04/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B And T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management stated it has 24,141 shares. Broadview Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 48,936 shares for 1.58% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc reported 34,090 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 52,999 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 1 were reported by Exane Derivatives. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 68,161 shares. Morgan Stanley has 0.1% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Webster Bancorporation N A has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Da Davidson And Com has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 5,414 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Cibc Ww has 0.04% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.05% or 82,986 shares in its portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 1,183 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,179 shares. Df Dent And Company Inc owns 1.54% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 657,089 shares.

Marsico Capital Management Llc, which manages about $17.14 billion and $2.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,526 shares to 135,639 shares, valued at $77.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,854 shares, and cut its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 504,003 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fin holds 93 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md, Maryland-based fund reported 8.29M shares. Marietta Invest Partners Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4,358 shares. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.02% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.02% or 13,963 shares. Marsico Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Frontier Limited Liability Com has 0.61% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 987,638 shares. The New York-based Alpine Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cambridge Inv Research Advisors invested in 0.02% or 29,197 shares. Columbus Circle Invsts holds 315,337 shares. 315,585 are held by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Cubist Systematic Strategies has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 0.49% stake.