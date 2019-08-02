As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Shares Rose, Eminence Capital LP Lowered Its Position by $47.63 Million; Columbus Hill Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Equifax (EFX)

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $136.88. About 116,728 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Equifax Inc (EFX) by 13.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 14,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.75% . The hedge fund held 127,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.12 million, up from 112,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Equifax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $137.78. About 165,307 shares traded. Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) has risen 10.78% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EFX News: 16/03/2018 – Warren slams Equifax over insider-trading scandal; 12/04/2018 – Acxiom sets marketing divest bids amid Facebook uncertainty; 28/03/2018 – Equifax names former GE executive Mark Begor as CEO; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie US Mid Cap Growth Adds Equifax; 16/03/2018 – Warren Wants Answers on Alleged Equifax Insider Trader — Market Talk Update; 02/04/2018 – BEGOR RESIGNS FROM FICO BOARD DUE TO BEING NAMED AS EQUIFAX CEO; 02/04/2018 – Equifax has sent letters containing incorrect personal data to customers hit by the data breach. via @cnbctech; 11/04/2018 – A New Challenger to Equifax’s Employee Verification Service; 24/05/2018 – Equifax at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 14/03/2018 – Former Equifax Executive Charged With Insider Trading

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold EFX shares while 125 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 109.62 million shares or 1.59% less from 111.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) for 188,954 shares. Brown Advisory reported 17,419 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Holdings Sa accumulated 2,779 shares. Adage Ptnrs Gp Limited Liability Com owns 147,300 shares. Ironwood Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Cullen Frost Bankers has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Incorporated Limited Co has 0% invested in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Private Na holds 2,245 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Research Invsts has invested 0.14% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). The Maryland-based Brown has invested 0.01% in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX). Spinnaker Tru reported 4,840 shares stake. 22,414 are owned by Natixis Limited Partnership. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 566,201 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0.01% stake. 4,145 are owned by Signaturefd Lc.

Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 68,349 shares to 112,073 shares, valued at $27.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP) by 92,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,628 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.22M for 20.01 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,080 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc reported 1,820 shares. Pictet Asset Management stated it has 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 1.37 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 18,669 shares. Round Table Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Norinchukin Commercial Bank The stated it has 24,992 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Limited Liability reported 7,715 shares. Arrow Finance has 0.33% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 11,894 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 0% or 22,879 shares. Gabelli And Advisers Inc reported 2,400 shares. Centre Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 1.51% or 48,930 shares. Moreover, Asset One Limited has 0.07% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 114,751 shares. Newbrook Capital Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 279,961 shares or 2.69% of the stock. Cornerstone stated it has 61 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 2.01 million shares to 3.36M shares, valued at $139.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 6.45 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 11.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

