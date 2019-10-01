As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Eminence Capital LP Has Decreased Its Position by $12.58 Million; As Aramark (ARMK) Stock Rose, Shareholder Global Thematic Partners Trimmed Stake

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 91,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $211.35M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $151.24. About 952,505 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Global Thematic Partners Llc decreased its stake in Aramark (ARMK) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Global Thematic Partners Llc analyzed 275,175 shares as the company's stock rose 17.39% . The institutional investor held 2.27 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $81.91 million, down from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Global Thematic Partners Llc who had been investing in Aramark for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $43.58. About 1.69 million shares traded. Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has declined 8.93% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.93% the S&P500.

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ARMK’s profit will be $158.02M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.17% EPS growth.

Analysts await Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year's $0.64 per share. ARMK's profit will be $158.02M for 17.02 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Aramark for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.17% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.46, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold ARMK shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 205.72 million shares or 9.06% less from 226.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis Lp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Swiss State Bank accumulated 886,600 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) for 67,856 shares. 95,831 were accumulated by Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited. Parkside Financial Bank And Tru, Missouri-based fund reported 117 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 42,805 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Clear Street Markets Ltd Liability Co reported 0.05% stake. Nordea Investment holds 11,865 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company reported 91,098 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 1.49M shares. Millennium Limited Co holds 0.14% or 1.92M shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Trust stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Charles Schwab Management has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 231,735 shares in its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com reported 266,782 shares stake.

Global Thematic Partners Llc, which manages about $12.76 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 21,434 shares to 354,190 shares, valued at $10.73M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Homology Medicines Inc by 53,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,491 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $7.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capri Holdings Limited by 4.63M shares to 9.03 million shares, valued at $313.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 547,512 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.77M shares, and has risen its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.70 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $224.89 million for 22.24 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.86% EPS growth.