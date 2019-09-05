As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Share Price Rose, Holder Eminence Capital LP Decreased Stake; Jbf Capital Has Decreased Its Stake in Applied Materials Cmn (AMAT) by $3.92 Million

Jbf Capital Inc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc Cmn (AMAT) by 50.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jbf Capital Inc sold 100,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 99,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, down from 199,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jbf Capital Inc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.12B market cap company. The stock increased 3.02% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 5.46M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500.

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12M, down from 2.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 217,838 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.76 earnings per share, down 21.65% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.97 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $701.98M for 16.78 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold AMAT shares while 263 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 232 raised stakes. 702.46 million shares or 2.06% less from 717.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs has 7,823 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0.14% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 46.03 million shares. Sei Invests Com has 622,206 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Regal Investment Advsrs Lc reported 52,702 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Management has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Cap Inv Advisors Ltd accumulated 6,715 shares. Moreover, Kentucky Retirement System has 0.16% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 41,508 shares. Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 35,712 shares stake. Homrich Berg has 11,280 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bailard has 0.03% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 11,340 shares. Zevin Asset Management Lc invested in 0.21% or 15,903 shares. Scotia Cap holds 19,165 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nine Masts Capital Limited invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Chevy Chase Hldgs reported 0.16% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 10,818 shares or 0.16% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broadview Advsrs Lc reported 48,936 shares. Maryland Capital Management holds 98,373 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corporation holds 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 11,250 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,295 shares. Odey Asset Management Ltd reported 0.24% stake. Citigroup accumulated 78,670 shares. Bb&T Corp owns 10,183 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 49,822 were reported by Eaton Vance. B T Mngmt Dba Alpha Mngmt holds 1.12% or 24,141 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 14,326 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Comerica Bank reported 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Hawaiian National Bank stated it has 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Amp Capital Invsts Ltd has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 33,373 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 18,694 shares to 2.84 million shares, valued at $189.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cf Inds Hldgs Inc (NYSE:CF) by 76,525 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).