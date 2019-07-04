As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Trimmed Its Position; Stillwater Capital Advisors Position in Lockheed Martin (LMT) Has Upped by $4.35 Million

Broadview Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 11.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc sold 6,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,936 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 55,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $139.95. About 411,276 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 98.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc bought 14,484 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,221 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.77M, up from 14,737 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $370.38. About 697,200 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 4.72% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed resumes F-35 jet deliveries to Pentagon; 03/04/2018 – LMT: Military aircraft crashes near Plaster City; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Lockheed gets Pentagon edict to cut F-35’s $1.1 trillion expense – Bloomberg; 17/04/2018 – US-SOVIET COMPETITON NO LONGER DRIVES SPACE INNOVATION:LOCKHEED; 08/03/2018 – MBDA and Lockheed form joint venture for German missile defence project; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT.N AND GENERAL ATOMICS COULD SEE DRONE SALES INCREASE AFTER NEW EXPORT POLICY…; 21/03/2018 – Northstar Electronics, Inc.’s (NEIK) Progress Update; 24/04/2018 – Germany, France agree main needs of new joint fighter programme; 06/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Visits Lockheed Martin’s Silicon Valley Site; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $4.07 million activity. The insider GORDON ILENE S bought 750 shares worth $229,533. Shares for $2.00 million were sold by Ambrose Richard F on Wednesday, February 6.

Stillwater Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $603.89 million and $458.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IYF) by 3,739 shares to 99,954 shares, valued at $11.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 17,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,065 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Broadview Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.12B and $367.32 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 300 shares to 1,725 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 14,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 158,475 shares, and has risen its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.