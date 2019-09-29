As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Hyman Charles D Raised Stake; Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co Cut Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $7.43 Million

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 3,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 156,558 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.50M, up from 152,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $149.04. About 844,389 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (CVS) by 74.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co sold 137,608 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 46,084 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.51M, down from 183,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cvs Health Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 13/04/2018 – CVS MinuteClinics hires a new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Launches Comprehensive Program to Help Patients Save Money on Medications; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS NEW POLICIES WILL INCLUDE TIGHTENING VARIABILITY ALLOWED IN ORIGINAL BIOLOGICAL DRUGS; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 20/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES DERICA W. RICE AS PRESIDENT OF CVS CAREMARK; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders approved the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Perfect Stocks to Buy on the Dips – Investorplace.com” on September 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CAH, GVA, CVS and MDP: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Walgreens asks customers not to bring guns to its stores – L.A. Biz” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “CVS, Shake Shack And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks From September 12 – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Capital Assumes CVS Health (CVS) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.30B for 8.77 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14,191 shares to 128,015 shares, valued at $17.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (EFA) by 4,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 424,481 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tekla Mgmt Ltd reported 1.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Wendell David Associates holds 0.08% or 9,835 shares. New York-based Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Co has invested 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Gulf Intll Bancorporation (Uk) reported 305,460 shares. 4,874 were reported by Cambridge Trust. Sol Cap Mngmt Co holds 27,233 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Moreover, Royal London Asset Limited has 0.26% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Windward Cap Mngmt Ca has invested 2.48% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Blair William Il accumulated 274,434 shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Ltd Company holds 1.64% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 242,350 shares. Poplar Forest has invested 2.57% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fred Alger accumulated 119,847 shares. The California-based Violich Cap Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.01% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Coastline holds 0.25% or 31,694 shares. Brighton Jones Lc owns 0.05% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,279 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold VMC shares while 162 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 122.53 million shares or 0.27% more from 122.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems holds 195,823 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% or 285 shares in its portfolio. 2,520 were reported by Everence Inc. Chase Inv Counsel Corp owns 37,165 shares for 2.6% of their portfolio. 1.32 million were accumulated by Wellington Management Ltd Liability Partnership. Electron Cap Lc accumulated 159,782 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 3,903 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Systems Trust Fund holds 0.08% or 2,755 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The Illinois-based Optimum Invest Advisors has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Caledonia (Private) Invests Pty Limited reported 4.91% stake. Panagora Asset has 12,343 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 6,000 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) or 1.82M shares. Narwhal Mgmt owns 218,511 shares.