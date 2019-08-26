As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Value Rose, Holder Eminence Capital LP Has Cut by $47.63 Million Its Stake; Quantbot Technologies LP Boosted Interpublic Group Of Cos (IPG) Position by $3.19 Million

Eminence Capital Lp decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 19.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eminence Capital Lp sold 403,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The hedge fund held 1.63 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $193.12M, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eminence Capital Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $138.83. About 337,283 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN

Quantbot Technologies Lp increased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc (IPG) by 143.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantbot Technologies Lp bought 151,773 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The hedge fund held 257,826 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.42M, up from 106,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantbot Technologies Lp who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.97. About 532,363 shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 27/04/2018 – CARE & McCann Health Launch “Pay the Price” Website for National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Committed to Fostering a Healthy Work-Life Balance, Momentum Worldwide Announces New Flex Work Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – James Ward Named President At McCann Detroit; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 18/04/2018 – McCann Health Launches First-Of-Its Kind Global Scientific Council; 30/05/2018 – MRM//McCann Becomes Japan’s First Agency Certified by Veeva Systems for Healthcare CLM; 29/03/2018 – Interpublic Names Michael Koziol Global CEO of Huge; 15/05/2018 – Hotchkis And Wiley Buys New 1.1% Position in Interpublic

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $399,976 activity. $199,988 worth of stock was bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN on Tuesday, April 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold IPG shares while 133 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 375.50 million shares or 1.16% less from 379.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Botty Invsts has invested 0.15% in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Fifth Third Bancshares holds 8,423 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Optimum Inv Advisors has 0.21% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Morgan Dempsey Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 1,361 shares. Bankshares Of America De owns 0.01% invested in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) for 2.37 million shares. D E Shaw Company Inc reported 62,830 shares. First Trust Advisors LP owns 604,403 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank Trust holds 0% or 76 shares. Cornerstone has 126 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 54,913 are held by Mason Street Advsr Lc. West Oak Cap Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG). Blair William And Communication Il invested in 37,355 shares. Harris Associates Ltd Partnership stated it has 13.13 million shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Moody Bancorporation Tru Division holds 0% or 807 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 526,205 shares.

Quantbot Technologies Lp, which manages about $581.51 million and $1.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (NYSE:GTT) by 31,490 shares to 2,900 shares, valued at $100,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Shutterfly Inc (NASDAQ:SFLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bancorporation has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Savings Bank Of America De has 0.02% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.26 million shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested 0.06% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Shell Asset Mngmt Co invested in 9,158 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Maryland Capital Management has invested 1.44% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 12,415 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Limited invested in 0.52% or 770 shares. Huntington Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 5,733 shares stake. Conning Inc accumulated 2,649 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 2,037 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc reported 2,462 shares. Df Dent And has invested 1.54% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company has 22,726 shares.

Eminence Capital Lp, which manages about $10.55B and $6.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 15,843 shares to 375,843 shares, valued at $42.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Group 1 Automotive Inc (NYSE:GPI) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Hldg L (NASDAQ:NCLH).