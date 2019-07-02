As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Valuation Rose, Weitz Investment Management Lifted Its Holding by $2.18 Million; As Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) Shares Declined, Holder Montag A & Associates Decreased Its Position by $386,055

Weitz Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 6.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc bought 18,470 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 292,010 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57 million, up from 273,540 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $136.84. About 661,871 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Company Announces Pricing Terms And Expiration Of Early Participation Period For Private Exchange Offer

Montag A & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure (TYG) by 33.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montag A & Associates Inc sold 16,785 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,353 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $784,000, down from 50,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $22.52. About 93,968 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) has declined 20.21% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.45, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold TYG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 13.36 million shares or 1.03% more from 13.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commerce Comml Bank reported 487,652 shares. Asset Inc owns 0.08% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 189,987 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt Lc has 21,055 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Essex Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Llc owns 788 shares. Invesco reported 39,902 shares stake. Ingalls & Snyder Llc accumulated 0.03% or 26,809 shares. Fbl Mgmt Serv Ia owns 286,477 shares. Sit Invest Associates Inc reported 0.14% stake. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 80,753 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.11% or 55,530 shares. Pinnacle has 0.02% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) for 34,937 shares. Umb State Bank N A Mo, a Missouri-based fund reported 135,110 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Com owns 15,147 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bank & Trust owns 55,875 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Services Group has 0% invested in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG).

Montag A & Associates Inc, which manages about $1.25 billion and $1.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Incorporated Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 6,403 shares to 31,470 shares, valued at $7.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc Com (NYSE:PEP).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $7,141 activity. The insider Paquette Jennifer bought 110 shares worth $2,441.

More notable recent Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “KC executive joins energy business hall of fame – Kansas City Business Journal” on March 08, 2017, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Tortoise Reaffirms Distribution Amounts and Announces Dates for TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP, TPZ; TYG and NTG Investment Policy Updates and Fund Name Change for NTG – Business Wire” published on November 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “BPL: What Does Buckeye’s Buyout Mean For MLPs And Midstream? – Seeking Alpha” on May 12, 2019. More interesting news about Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:TYG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Hudson Ltd. (HUD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “NDP – The Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Is A Compelling Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 224,638 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And Company reported 0% stake. 440,842 are owned by Swiss Savings Bank. First Advsr LP stated it has 34,452 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Round Table Svcs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,811 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Com owns 1,531 shares. First Republic Investment has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Moreover, Calamos Wealth Mgmt has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,037 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.15% or 52,526 shares. Century Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Warren Averett Asset Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.3% stake. Moore Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 43,500 shares. Adage Partners Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.39% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1.32 million shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 42,951 shares. Chem Comml Bank has 4,528 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials Co (Holding Co) (VMC) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 105,000 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $7.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 222,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.87 million shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).