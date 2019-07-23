As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Valuation Rose, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Decreased by $4.14 Million Its Position; Suncoast Equity Management Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Lifted

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 35,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 66,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 959,493 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $208.84. About 17.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Giants Notes: Beckham, Apple, D-Line; 25/04/2018 – Robby Technologies Hires Former Apple Exec Saumil Nanavati to Guide Deployment of Autonomous Delivery Robots; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Brussels opens in-depth probe into Apple’s $400m deal for Shazam; 30/04/2018 – DigiTimes: Apple to defer new MacBook Air production to 2H18; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Jobs; China trade talks and Apple; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Long Road Invest Counsel Llc has 6,004 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) Sa holds 0.89% or 46,088 shares. Eastern National Bank owns 2.03% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 159,820 shares. Matarin Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stearns Services Group has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). S R Schill & Assoc holds 6,889 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.98% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Boston Family Office Limited Liability accumulated 141,094 shares or 2.9% of the stock. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 2.25 million shares in its portfolio. Montag Caldwell Limited Liability Corporation holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 359,056 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Bankshares owns 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 69,795 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 1,677 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Shine Inv Advisory Service holds 0.54% or 6,136 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corp reported 604,986 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Invs Ltd Llc has 4.81% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James & Assoc holds 114,652 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Co holds 15,275 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management owns 41,682 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.03% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 30,072 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 221,879 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Metropolitan Life Ny holds 0.24% or 97,907 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi holds 52,526 shares. Webster Fincl Bank N A reported 0.23% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Kbc Gru Nv holds 25,870 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Glenmede Company Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 7,085 shares. Pennsylvania Trust owns 483,407 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). United Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lifeplan Financial Group has 0.01% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 200 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLK) by 7,687 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 12,843 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).