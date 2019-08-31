As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Trimmed Its Stake by $4.14 Million; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Valuation Declined While P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP Has Decreased by $7.78 Million Its Stake

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 61.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp sold 432,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 267,785 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.87 million, down from 700,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $18.82. About 3.52 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 26/04/2018 – Fitch: lnfratel-lndus Merger Reflects India Telco Cash Pressure; 09/05/2018 – CASH FROM VODAFONE WOULD GO TO BUYBACKS AT CURRENT LEVELS: CEO; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VALUES ACQUIRED OPERATIONS AT FY2019E MULTIPLES OF 12.5X OPFCF 1 AND 8.6X EBITDA; 21/05/2018 – Vodafone Qatar Obtains $250 Million Facility for Network Rollout; 08/05/2018 – REG-TELESTE’S SUBSIDIARY CABLEWAY SIGNS A NEW THREE-YEAR PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT WITH VODAFONE GERMANY; 12/04/2018 – INDIA DOT ASKS VODAFONE, IDEA TO CLEAR DUES BEFORE MERGER: ET; 22/03/2018 – Vodafone: Akshaya Moondra To Be CFO of Merged Vodafone India, Idea Cellular; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 26/04/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VODAFONE AND ESL ANNOUNCE INTERNATIONAL ESPORTS PARTNERSHIP; 20/04/2018 – Vodafone Pulls Brand From Three African Nations After Pact Ended

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 52.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 35,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 31,593 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74M, down from 66,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $141.25. About 810,465 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.00 TO $4.65 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT OPERATING AND MAINTENANCE CAPITAL SPENDING FOR 2018 OF APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Financial Inc accumulated 182,111 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 394,322 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.16% or 36,178 shares in its portfolio. Maryland Cap Management reported 1.44% stake. Birmingham Management Com Al holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 1,824 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 0.22% or 12,247 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky Retirement invested in 5,764 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur has 1.91% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 12.68M shares. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Co owns 54,163 shares. Livingston Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 0.11% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Panagora Asset Inc reported 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Friess Associates Limited Company stated it has 1.22% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Wafra Inc stated it has 0.64% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Vulcan Materials Co. names new board member – Birmingham Business Journal” on July 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Vulcan Materials names new Southern, Gulf Coast division president – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Vulcan Materials CEO Pledges to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “JPMorgan picks up Vulcan, Martin Marietta Materials coverage as a bull – Seeking Alpha” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 7,304 shares to 9,504 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 13,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,872 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $225.02M for 20.65 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

P Schoenfeld Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.34 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tribune Media Co by 879,795 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $71.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Plc (NYSE:BBL) by 463,336 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,836 shares, and has risen its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat.

