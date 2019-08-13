As Vulcan Materials (VMC) Stock Rose, Fred Alger Management Lowered Position; Visa (V) Position Has Boosted by Two Creeks Capital Management Lp

Fred Alger Management Inc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials (VMC) by 36.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fred Alger Management Inc sold 803,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 1.41 million shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.00M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $139.38. About 701,898 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Tempur Sealy; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – SHIPMENTS INCREASED 2.3 MLN TONS, OR 6 PERCENT, TO 40.5 MLN TONS IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Value Partners Buys New 2.2% Position in Despegar.com; 11/04/2018 – REG-INVITATION TO RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1211.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp bought 1.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 1.26 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $196.71 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $395.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.34. About 7.39 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/04/2018 – US Customs: CBP Officers Encounter Counterfeit Visa Immigration Violations at Hidalgo Port of Entry; 28/03/2018 – Most Non-EU Lawyers Earn Too Little to Secure U.K. Work Visa; 17/05/2018 – Former CEO of Visa UK to Lead Crypto Startup; 18/04/2018 – MODI AND MAY SAID INDIA AND UK WILL CONTINUE TO DISCUSS VISA ISSUES AND WORK PERMITS IN UK FOR INDIAN NATIONALS – INDIA FOREIGN SECRETARY; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 06/03/2018 – EU,TURKEY MAKE PROGRESS ON VISA LIBERALIZATION, WELT REPORTS; 21/05/2018 – Abramovich Is Said to Face Delay in Getting U.K. Visa Renewal; 18/04/2018 – Op-Ed Contributor: Fixing the `Involuntary Housewife Visa’; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 09/05/2018 – Visa CEO Confronts Women’s Issues at the Card Giant

Fred Alger Management Inc, which manages about $21.12 billion and $25.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 153,305 shares to 159,011 shares, valued at $21.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petiq Inc by 254,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 885,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW).

More important recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chevy Chase Trust Inc stated it has 109,932 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Atika Capital Mgmt Limited Com invested in 32,500 shares. Aperio Grp Incorporated Limited Company invested in 0.03% or 51,457 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 0.01% stake. Ftb Advsr holds 756 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested in 1,138 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.03% or 3,374 shares in its portfolio. Marsico Mgmt reported 0.19% stake. Welch Gru Llc has 0.13% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 10,306 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Adams Natural Fund holds 50,400 shares. State Street Corporation reported 5.60M shares stake. Maple Capital Mngmt invested in 0.06% or 2,000 shares. 3,169 are held by Atria Investments Limited Liability Company. Gardner Russo & Gardner Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.05% or 54,163 shares.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.21 million for 20.38 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thompson Mgmt holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 27,430 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.23% or 98,941 shares. Td Asset Mgmt holds 1% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 4.20 million shares. Rnc Mngmt Limited stated it has 4,959 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Oh invested in 11,707 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Hsbc Plc invested in 0.43% or 1.52 million shares. Hanson Doremus Investment Mgmt holds 0.04% or 858 shares in its portfolio. Nippon Life Global Americas owns 243,940 shares or 3.06% of their US portfolio. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 7,118 shares. Finance Consulate invested in 1,444 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 41,401 shares. Amer Economic Planning Group Inc Adv accumulated 2,294 shares or 0.11% of the stock. City Fl reported 20,703 shares or 1.37% of all its holdings. Indiana Trust & Inv Mngmt invested in 0.64% or 7,902 shares. Holderness Invests Co holds 6,522 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Visa earnings: As Facebook seeks to change payments, Visa stays the course – MarketWatch” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “How To Open A Credit Card At 18 – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Visa acquires Payworks – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Tech Earnings Seize Spotlight Amid Rate Debate – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vishay Intertechnology 60 V MOSFET Increases Efficiency and Power Density With RDS(ON) of 4 mÎ© in 3.3 mm² Footprint – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Two Creeks Capital Management Lp, which manages about $2.12 billion and $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:FANG) by 54,600 shares to 136,300 shares, valued at $13.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (Call) (NYSE:V) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).