As Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Stake; As Lincoln Natl Ind Com (LNC) Valuation Declined, Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Cut by $13.39 Million Its Position

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 2.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 12,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 573,515 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.90 million, down from 585,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $141.84. About 198,591 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com (LNC) by 59.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc sold 93,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 63,578 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.19 million, down from 156,597 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.76B market cap company. The stock increased 3.95% or $2.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 665,874 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Fincl Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice Pres, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Vulcan Materials Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Two Birmingham companies nearing Fortune 500 status – Birmingham Business Journal” published on May 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Vulcan Materials Company’s (NYSE:VMC) 10% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 22.14% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.4 per share. VMC’s profit will be $226.20M for 20.74 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Vulcan Materials Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Announces Cash Tender Offer for Certain Outstanding Debt Securities – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Lincoln National Corporation (LNC): The Vilas Fund Thinks it is Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial Group Is Making It Easier for Small Business Owners to Offer Group Benefits – Business Wire” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.