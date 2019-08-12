As Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Stock Rose, Petroleum & Resources Has Raised by $4.07 Million Its Stake; As Nisource (NI) Market Valuation Rose, Zimmer Partners LP Increased by $86.71 Million Its Stake

Zimmer Partners Lp increased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 21.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zimmer Partners Lp bought 3.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 17.54M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502.61M, up from 14.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zimmer Partners Lp who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 3.23 million shares traded or 12.23% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NISOURCE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS 77C, EST. 76C; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Adj EPS 77c; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q EPS 82c; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC SAYS ON APRIL 18, ENTERED INTO A MULTIPLE-DRAW $600 MLN TERM LOAN AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 6th Straight Gain; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $140. About 847,799 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 08/03/2018 – REG-RAPALA VMC CORPORATION – FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT 2017 PUBLISHED; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN REAFFIRMS YEAR OUTLOOK; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. – Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reilly Fincl Ltd Liability Corp holds 17 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Gru Nv has invested 0.03% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). The Australia-based Macquarie Gp has invested 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.06% or 187,514 shares. Bowen Hanes And Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 0.26% or 87,431 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 5,613 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) reported 31,593 shares or 1.61% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset reported 1,820 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.05% stake. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.07% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Horizon Investments Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Rampart Investment Mngmt Communications Ltd Liability Company invested in 1,198 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Fin Svcs Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corp reported 320,725 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 7,600 shares to 33,900 shares, valued at $5.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc. by 59,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,235 shares, and cut its stake in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NI shares while 114 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 339.36 million shares or 0.55% more from 337.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% or 72,466 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 40,193 shares. Dubuque Retail Bank & Tru holds 0% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) or 103 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Moreover, Bancorporation Of America De has 0.01% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 535,338 shares. Fil Ltd has 0.02% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). First Advsr LP reported 19,214 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 138,747 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma accumulated 0.05% or 4.51M shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Fund invested in 0.05% or 7,406 shares. Raymond James And Assocs, a Florida-based fund reported 54,721 shares. Artemis Invest Llp accumulated 507,206 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 11,495 shares.

Zimmer Partners Lp, which manages about $1.50 billion and $8.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 369,925 shares to 1.10M shares, valued at $51.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 50,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,000 shares, and cut its stake in National Retail Pptys Inc (NYSE:NNN).