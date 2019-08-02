As Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Stock Rose, Holder Petroleum & Resources Boosted Its Stake; Botty Investors Has Cut Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) Position by $5.00 Million as Share Price Declined

Botty Investors Llc decreased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit (BXMT) by 97.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Botty Investors Llc sold 146,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 3,350 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 150,289 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Botty Investors Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $35.24. About 222,747 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS 1Q GAAP EPS 56C/SHR; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 B Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 10/04/2018 – FINANCING FOR ‘THE SPIRAL’ PROJECT INCLUDES $1.9 BLN IN EQUITY FROM TISHMAN AND OTHERS; $1.8 BLN CONSTRUCTION LOAN FROM BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC BXMT.N

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 153,477 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Vulcan Materials; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS REPORTS FORMATION OF VULCAN LABS,; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial reported 4,248 shares. Oak Ridge Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,275 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 52,999 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc holds 6,457 shares. Lomas Mgmt Llc invested in 1.2% or 94,746 shares. Fdx Advsrs Inc holds 2,644 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. B T Management Dba Alpha Management holds 24,141 shares. Bb&T Limited Co reported 6,031 shares stake. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.1% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). First Foundation reported 13,779 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Essex Investment Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% or 6,585 shares. Schroder Inv Mgmt reported 0% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Southeast Asset Advisors invested 0.12% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Gardner Russo And Gardner Ltd Liability invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares to 188,200 shares, valued at $8.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 25,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,701 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica National Bank has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Hillsdale Invest Mngmt holds 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 220 shares. Illinois-based Grs Advsr Ltd Company has invested 7.54% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 7,895 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% or 10.17M shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Sei Invests accumulated 7,390 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% or 14,300 shares. Legal General Grp Public has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). 43,178 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Macquarie Group Limited owns 43,350 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com reported 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 37,802 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 131,471 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $32,493 activity. 287 Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) shares with value of $9,910 were sold by Marone Anthony F. JR.