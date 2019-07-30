As Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Shares Rose, Petroleum & Resources Upped Stake by $4.07 Million; Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) Stake Raised by Cullen Capital Management Llc

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97M, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.88% or $3.92 during the last trading session, reaching $139.97. About 1.03M shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Net $53M; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Vulcan Materials; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EBITDA $167.7M; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED $67 MLN, OR 9 PERCENT, TO $854 MLN; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN EXITED GOOGL, TTWO, VMC, RCL, MNST IN 1Q: 13F

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (ETN) by 19.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 9,670 shares as the company's stock rose 2.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,700 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81 million, up from 50,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eaton Corp. Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $83.26. About 2.07 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares to 7,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cf Industries Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 42,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,200 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.

More notable recent Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: "Operational Efficiencies to Aid Vulcan's (VMC) Q2 Earnings – Zacks.com" on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Who Has Been Selling Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Vulcan Materials Co. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance" on May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa (Adr) by 112,300 shares to 585,655 shares, valued at $7.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 28,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 127,290 shares, and cut its stake in Sonic Healthcare Ltd. (SKHCF).