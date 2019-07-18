As Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) Share Value Rose, Petroleum & Resources Raised by $4.07 Million Its Stake; As Verisk Analytics Cl A (VRSK) Market Valuation Rose, Griffin Asset Management Has Boosted Its Position by $432,960

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A (VRSK) by 164% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 3,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,280 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $702,000, up from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $152.96. About 553,156 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 33.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 04/04/2018 – Egyptian Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Wealth Unveiled Preparations for Conducting the First Strategy to Develop the Mining Sector in Egypt; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 15/03/2018 – Verisk Launches SmartSource Prefill to Streamline Property Insurance Quoting; 25/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E – 04/25/2018 12:54 PM; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-As Rosneft’s Vietnam unit drills in disputed area of South China Sea, Beijing issues warning; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Joins the Verisk Data Exchange; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 19/04/2018 – Verisk Launches API for Mozart Form Composer

Petroleum & Resources Corp increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) by 216.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp bought 34,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,400 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.97 million, up from 15,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $136.42. About 763,448 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 05/03/2018 – Vulcan Materials Co Announces Pricing Terms and Expiration of Early Participation Period for Private Exchange Offer; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Aggregate Shipments 40.5M Tons; 17/04/2018 – Vulcan Announces First Quarter Conference Call; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $4.00-EPS $4.65; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,750 shares to 83,087 shares, valued at $8.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 9,219 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,243 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold VRSK shares while 149 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 148.33 million shares or 1.59% less from 150.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil has invested 0% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK). Mount Lucas Mngmt LP reported 22,067 shares. Proshare Ltd owns 119,273 shares. Tokio Marine Asset invested in 101,680 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory owns 0.02% invested in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 1,839 shares. Da Davidson Communication owns 11,309 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Limited Company invested in 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Stock Yards National Bank And Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) for 13,929 shares. Loews Corp accumulated 0.06% or 50,000 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 10,350 shares. Menta Capital Limited Liability Co owns 1,780 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Us Fincl Bank De owns 77,325 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Ltd Co holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Mgmt Grp Ltd Com has 378,868 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Comerica Bankshares has invested 0.06% in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $590.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) by 69,000 shares to 188,200 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,000 shares, and cut its stake in Westrock Company.