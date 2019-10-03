As Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Howard Capital Management Has Increased Holding; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Raised Goldman Sachs Group Com Usd0.01 (GS) Position

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 (GS) by 11.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc bought 45,699 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 433,841 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.76M, up from 388,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $194.38. About 475,479 shares traded. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 01/05/2018 – Jill Abramson, Barbara Corcoran and Katie Couric to join National Tay-Sachs & Allied Diseases Association in New York City; 30/05/2018 – McKesson at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 12/03/2018 – Solomon clear to take Goldman helm as rival’s retreat ends power struggle; 07/03/2018 – Catherine Ngai: Exclusive: Goldman puts some London staff on notice for German move by June; 03/04/2018 – MOVES-Goldman Sachs names Ryan co-head of Americas M&A; 06/04/2018 – China could switch to other tactics like barring U.S. service sector companies or intentionally driving down the value of its currency, Goldman Sachs economists said; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Fully Supported Municipal & IRB Deals; 22/03/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS GS.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $330 FROM $320; 09/05/2018 – Macom at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Clearlake Capital Group Announces Strategic Minority Investment By Dyal Capital, Goldman Sachs Asset Management And Landmark Partners

Howard Capital Management increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 5.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howard Capital Management bought 4,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 91,841 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.61M, up from 86,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howard Capital Management who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $144.5. About 62,887 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 03/04/2018 – Stratasys Announces Formation of Vulcan Labs, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO VMC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 19, 2018

