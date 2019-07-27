As Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Stock Price Rose, Bluestein R H & Company Boosted Stake; As Bluebird Bio (BLUE) Market Valuation Declined, Capital International Sarl Has Trimmed Its Stake

Capital International Sarl decreased its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (BLUE) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital International Sarl sold 11,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.96% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 33,085 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21M, down from 44,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital International Sarl who had been investing in Bluebird Bio Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $139.74. About 291,808 shares traded. bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) has declined 31.00% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.43% the S&P500. Some Historical BLUE News: 17/04/2018 – Obsidian Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data from Regulated Cytokine Programs that Enable CAR-T Therapies with Controllable Functions; 13/03/2018 – GENSCRIPT BIOTECH -UNIT RECEIVED PERMISSION OF CLINICAL TRIAL GRANTED BY CHINA FDA WITH RESPECT TO LCAR- B38M CAR-T FOR AUTOLOGOUS INFUSION; 28/03/2018 – bluebird bio and Celgene Corporation Enter into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy bb2121 in the United States; 02/05/2018 – bluebird bio 1Q Loss/Shr $2.31; 02/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Novartis wins added use for its CAR-T drug; former Valeant exec faces a fraud trial; 28/03/2018 – Bluebird Bio and Celgene Corp Enter Into Agreement to Co-Develop and Co-Promote Anti-BCMA CAR T Cell Therapy Bb2121 in U.S; 30/05/2018 – Janssen Announces Initiation of Phase 1b/2 Clinical Development Program Evaluating JNJ-68284528 CAR-T Cells for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma; 21/03/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO INC BLUE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $209 FROM $152; 02/05/2018 – BLUEBIRD BIO 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.31, EST. LOSS/SHR $2.08; 01/05/2018 – Novartis: Kymriah Is Only CAR-T Therapy FDA-approved for 2 Distinct Indications – Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma and B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Bluestein R H & Company increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluestein R H & Company bought 58,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 195,092 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.10 million, up from 136,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluestein R H & Company who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 960,286 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 05/03/2018 – VULCAN: AGGREGATE NOTES TENDERED IS 46.1% OF OUTSTANDING NOTES; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Vulcan Materials Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VMC); 05/03/2018 – VULCAN REPORTS EXPIRATION OF EXCHANGE OFFER FOR ’37 7.15% NOTES; 15/05/2018 – EMINENCE ADDED VMC, FB, VER, TTWO IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 29/05/2018 – Michelin Receives Platinum and Gold Vulcan Supplier Awards; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – ALSO PLAN FOR $350 MLN IN INTERNAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES DURING 2018; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold BLUE shares while 65 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 60.27 million shares or 1.60% more from 59.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,227 shares. Alyeska Investment Grp Limited Partnership reported 0% in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE). 20,005 are owned by Lmr Prtnrs Llp. Fmr Ltd Llc owns 8.24M shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. American Century Companies holds 0.08% or 482,751 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Bay Mgmt Lp reported 15,000 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 2,103 shares. Verition Fund Lc accumulated 0.05% or 7,498 shares. 17,705 were reported by Sivik Glob Health Limited. Peregrine Asset Advisers invested in 14,081 shares or 1.28% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) for 18 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 167,737 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of America Corporation De holds 783,225 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bell Bankshares invested in 0.08% or 1,800 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 0.01% stake.

Analysts await bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-3.03 earnings per share, down 4.12% or $0.12 from last year’s $-2.91 per share. After $-2.99 actual earnings per share reported by bluebird bio, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.34% negative EPS growth.

Bluestein R H & Company, which manages about $2.94 billion and $1.83 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc Sp Adr (NYSE:BP) by 21,175 shares to 32,475 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 4,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,394 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).