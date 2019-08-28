As Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Toronto Dominion Bank Lifted Position; Mcclain Value Management Holding in Knowles (KN) Has Raised by $1.04 Million

Mcclain Value Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 20.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc bought 61,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 351,942 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.21M, up from 290,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $19.61. About 583,530 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 11/05/2018 – Knowles to Participate in Upcoming Financial Conferences; 09/03/2018 PA House GOP: Knowles Vows to Continue to See that Pennsylvanians Get to Vote on Size of State House; 22/04/2018 – DJ Knowles Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KN); 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES 1Q ADJ EPS 11C, EST. 12C; 16/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Knowles 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Size of the Board Reduced From 10 to Nine Directors; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Jean-Pierre Ergas Resigns From Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) by 17.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 12,711 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.79% . The institutional investor held 85,714 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 73,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Vulcan Materials Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 612,280 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 18.02% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.02% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.150 TO $1.250 BLN; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 05/03/2018 Grandin Sand Plant Earns Wildlife Habitat Council Conservation Certification; 11/05/2018 – RL10 Engine to Power ULA’s New Vulcan Centaur Upper Stage; 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS- ON MARCH 13, UNIT RECEIVED DANGER ORDER ISSUED BY THE MINE SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION AT ITS CALERA QUARRY IN CALERA, ALABAMA; 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials Sees FY Adjusted Ebitda $1.15B-$1.25B; 03/04/2018 – STRATASYS – IN COMING MONTHS, VULCAN WILL ENGAGE WITH PARTNERS AND CUSTOMERS TO EVALUATE AND FURTHER DEVELOP VULCAN’S SOLUTIONS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold VMC shares while 135 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 122.20 million shares or 0.33% more from 121.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,019 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Nomura Holdings accumulated 154,886 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 269,466 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 15,798 shares. Baldwin Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 8,995 shares. Maple Mngmt Inc owns 0.06% invested in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) for 2,000 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 10,501 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 35,047 shares. Great West Life Assurance Communications Can holds 0.04% or 113,738 shares in its portfolio. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Marshall Wace Llp reported 48,754 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Cleararc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC). Patten Group Inc Inc reported 0.57% stake. London Of Virginia reported 0.42% in Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC).

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $64.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 79,529 shares to 3.80M shares, valued at $152.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 21,628 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,576 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (NASDAQ:CHKP).